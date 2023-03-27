© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"We the Scientists: How a Daring Team of Parents and Doctors Forged a New Path for Medicine"

Published March 27, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT
Aired on Monday, March 27th.

"The story of a painful but inspiring search for a cure for a fatal disease.... A moving argument for a more focused, humane, and efficient system for conducting medical research." -- Kirkus (starred review)

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Amy Dockser Marcus, a staff reporter for The Wall Street Journal; she won a 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Beat Reporting for her series of articles about cancer survivors and the social, economic, and health challenges they faced while living with the disease. Dockser Marcus joins us to talk about her new book, "We the Scientists." It's an engaging group portrait of certain parents and physicians (and other patient advocates) who are effectively reshaping how medical research is conducted in the US today. Per the journal Science: "An absorbing narrative.... Through details of perseverance, courage, and grace, frustration is ultimately eclipsed in [this book] by another theme. It is the name for the NIH drug discovery robots proposed by one of the parents: Hope."

