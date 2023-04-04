"The Viral Underclass: The Human Toll When Inequality and Disease Collide"

Our guest is Dr. Steven Thrasher, a noted LGBTQ scholar, social critic, and journalist whose newest book explores how viruses expose the fault lines of American society. That book is "The Viral Underclass." It shows that there are, indeed, vast inequalities in who's able to survive viruses in the US -- and that, moreover, the ways in which viruses spread, kill, and take their awful toll are much more dependent on social structures than on biology alone. And please note that Dr. Thrasher will deliver a free-to-the-public address here in Tulsa on Thursday evening, April 6th, at the invitation of TU's Oklahoma Center for the Humanities; more information is posted here.