Oklahoma is among just 13 states that still levy a sales tax on groceries, but there appears to be some agreement on addressing that.Lawmakers, policy…
On this edition of ST, we welcome writer Connie Cronley back to our program. She's one of our regular commentators; her previous books include "Sometimes…
The Peace Corps is now 60 years old. The U.S. Government-run volunteer program -- which from the start has provided international aid in the form of…
(Note: This interview first aired back in October.) We welcome Sarah Smarsh back to StudioTulsa for a discussion of her latest book. It's a collection of…
Despite the pandemic-triggered federal moratorium on residential evictions, evictions do still happen in certain cases here in the Tulsa area. Why? Our…
A new report finds Oklahoma families are experiencing several pain points during the COVID-19 pandemic.With lost wages, closed schools and lack of child…
Our guest is the author and doctor Michael Stein, who's also a professor of health law, policy, and management at Boston University. He tells us about his…
On this edition of our show, we listen back to an interview from 2018 about a book called "Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century." This…
The sudden shift to distance learning in the spring was especially difficult for Tulsa’s low-income families.A team of researchers already following kids…
On this edition of ST, we're talking about State Question 802, the Medicaid expansion initiative that Oklahoma voters will cast ballots for or against on…