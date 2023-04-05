Getting an update on Green Country Habitat for Humanity

Given the during-and-after-the-pandemic housing crisis currently unfolding nationwide, how is the Greater Tulsa area doing? Our guest, Cameron Walker, is the President and CEO of Green Country Habitat for Humanity. Active in the Tulsa area since 1988, this vital nonprofit, per its website, aims "to build safe, quality, beautiful homes, and to offer affordable, low-interest mortgages to families who cannot afford a traditional mortgage."