Real Estate and Housing

The Tulsa City Council adopted a plan this week intended to encourage development of affordable housing near downtown.A neighborhood infill overlay will…
A potential way to address some of Tulsa’s affordable housing shortage is now before the city council for adoption, possibly by the end of the month.A…
While they may not see eye-to-eye on many things, landlord and tenant groups agree Oklahoma’s rental housing laws need updating, and there’s some…
Updated Sept. 23, 12:03 p.m. with new project renderings. A real estate deal that would bring a full-service grocery store to downtown Tulsa appears back…
Days after volunteers helped move the last residents out of a condemned apartment complex, the Tulsa City Council announced a new working group to look…
Another round of emergency rental assistance funding is on its way to Tulsa.The city is receiving a $3.8 million initial disbursement from a total award…
The City of Tulsa and housing nonprofits are still trying to relocate residents of an apartment complex near 61st and Memorial a city councilor described…
Tulsa Elected Officials Ask For Help Getting Residents Out Of 'Third-World' Conditions At ApartmentsThe plight of more than 100 families at a south Tulsa apartment complex has caught the attention of local elected officials.Vista Shadow Mountain got on…
Plans are on hold to remake a south Tulsa hotel into a development that includes a hotel, apartments targeted to older veterans and daytime senior…
The nonprofit tasked with administering an Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Tulsa and 19 other Oklahoma counties has distributed more than $4…