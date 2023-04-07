Later this year, Tulsa Ballet will perform at the Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival

Our guest is Marcello Angelini, the longtime artistic director at Tulsa Ballet. Recently, it was announced that Tulsa Ballet will perform at the world-famous Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival (located in the Berkshires, in Western Massachusetts). The company will stage a series of end-of-the-festival performances there in late August of this year. America's longest-running international dance festival, Jacob's Pillow will host Tulsa Ballet alongside the likes of Dutch National Ballet, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, and Martha Graham Dance Company. Angelini tells us how his company's appearance at this prestigious venue came to be.