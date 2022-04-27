© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
A conversation with Tali Nates, executive director of the Johannesburg, South Africa, Holocaust and Genocide Centre

Published April 27, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT
Image via classroomswithoutborders.org.
Aired on Wednesday, April 27th.

Nates will be speaking soon here in Tulsa; she'll give the keynote address at the 24th Annual Interfaith Yom HaShoah Commemoration on Thursday night, the 28th.

Our guest is Tali Nates, executive director of the Holocaust and Genocide Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. She'll will soon give a free-to-the-public talk here in our community when she delivers the keynote address at the 24th Annual Interfaith Yom HaShoah Commemoration on Thursday the 28th. This event will take place at B'nai Emunah Synagogue, near 17th and Peoria, beginning at 7pm. Her address is titled "When Silence Led to Persecution and the Death of Millions." More on this special event of remembrance and recognition is posted here.

StudioTulsa The HolocaustInterfaith Holocaust CommemorationJewish Religion and CultureJewish Federation of TulsaCongregation B'nai Emunah (Tulsa)Modern HistoryRacismCultural and Ethnic DiversityRace and MediaNazi GermanyWorld War IIWar and WarfareMilitary HistoryEuropean HistoryUkraineRefugeesHistorical Research
