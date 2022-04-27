A conversation with Tali Nates, executive director of the Johannesburg, South Africa, Holocaust and Genocide Centre

Our guest is Tali Nates, executive director of the Holocaust and Genocide Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. She'll will soon give a free-to-the-public talk here in our community when she delivers the keynote address at the 24th Annual Interfaith Yom HaShoah Commemoration on Thursday the 28th. This event will take place at B'nai Emunah Synagogue, near 17th and Peoria, beginning at 7pm. Her address is titled "When Silence Led to Persecution and the Death of Millions." More on this special event of remembrance and recognition is posted here.