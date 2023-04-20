© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

TU's celebrated James Joyce Quarterly marks its 60th anniversary

Published April 20, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT
Portrait_of_James_Joyce.jpg
A 1934 portrait of James Joyce by Jacques-Émile Blanche; National Gallery of Ireland.
/
http://onlinecollection.nationalgallery.ie/objects/652
Aired on Thursday, April 20th.

A peer-reviewed academic journal dating back to the early 1960s, the JJQ offers critical and theoretical work focusing on the life, writing, reception, and influence of James Joyce.

On this edition of our show, we learn about the James Joyce Quarterly, a well-regarded and well-established academic journal devoted to Joyce scholarship; four times a year, it publishes essays, notes, reviews, letters, and a ongoing checklist of Joyce-related publications. Per the JJQ website, the journal "was founded by Thomas F. Staley at TU in 1963 and began its life as a modest passion project in a midtown Tulsa garage. It has since grown into the internationally recognized flagship of Joyce studies and a leading publication in literary studies more generally. TU itself is home to one of the world's leading collections of Joyce's papers." Our guests are the co-editors of the JJQ: Professor of Law and English Robert Spoo and Associate Professor of English Jeff Drouin.

