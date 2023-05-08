"A Doctor's Journey Through Constraints and Creativity in the ER" (Encore)

(Note: This interview first aired in September of last year.) Our guest is Jay Baruch, a practicing emergency room physician who's also a Professor of Emergency Medicine at Brown University. He joins us to discuss his collection of essays titled "Tornado of Life." It's a work that shows how empathy, creativity, imagination, and communication are effectively the cornerstones of clinical care. To be a good ER doc, this book seems to argue, is to be a careful and constant listener to patients' stories. Per Publishers Weekly: "ER physician Baruch recounts in this unflinching essay collection the professional challenges he's encountered, both pre-Covid and from the worst of the pandemic.... Baruch has a knack for narrative and writes in a refined prose, and many entries, such as two concerning domestic violence victims who won't say that they're in danger, are tough to forget."