StudioTulsa

ST presents the Switchyard Podcast, a newly-launched co-production of The University of Tulsa and Public Radio Tulsa

Published June 1, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT
Aired on Thursday, June 1st.
Aired on Thursday, June 1st.

We share Episode One of The Switchyard Podcast, which will be posted monthly at the PRT website and at various other platforms. The guest is Art Spiegelman, the renowned American cartoonist, writer, and editor.

The inaugural Switchyard Festival -- a national symposium of art, ideas, music, and scholarship, happening in Downtown Tulsa -- is in effect through June 4th. As created and curated by The University of Tulsa, the multi-venue festival is presenting 26 speakers, 14 bands, and a wide range of other events and gatherings. Also being launched, alongside this new festival, is the Switchyard Podcast, the initial episode of which we're pleased to share on today's broadcast of StudioTulsa. This podcast will appear monthly and can be found here. Episode One features host Ted Genoways interviewing cartoonist Art Spiegelman, who also appeared recently (in person, earlier this week) at the Switchyard Festival (and who also did the cover of the likewise-new Switchyard Magazine).

Tags
StudioTulsa PodcastsArts FestivalsMusic FestivalsThe University of TulsaCartoons and CartooningComics and Graphic NovelsNazi GermanyMemoir and AutobiographyThe HolocaustWorld War IIMilitary HistoryWar and WarfareEuropean HistoryJewish Religion and CultureNonfiction
