ST presents the Switchyard Podcast, a newly-launched co-production of The University of Tulsa and Public Radio Tulsa

The inaugural Switchyard Festival -- a national symposium of art, ideas, music, and scholarship, happening in Downtown Tulsa -- is in effect through June 4th. As created and curated by The University of Tulsa, the multi-venue festival is presenting 26 speakers, 14 bands, and a wide range of other events and gatherings. Also being launched, alongside this new festival, is the Switchyard Podcast, the initial episode of which we're pleased to share on today's broadcast of StudioTulsa. This podcast will appear monthly and can be found here. Episode One features host Ted Genoways interviewing cartoonist Art Spiegelman, who also appeared recently (in person, earlier this week) at the Switchyard Festival (and who also did the cover of the likewise-new Switchyard Magazine).