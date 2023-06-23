"National Dish: Around the World in Search of Food, History, and the Meaning of Home"

We speak with Anya von Bremzen, the noted food writer who has won three James Beard awards and is the author of several acclaimed cookbooks, among them "The New Spanish Table" and "The Greatest Dishes: Around the World in 80 Recipes." She joins us to discuss her latest book, "National Dish," which offers a readable and interesting tour of the world's signature dishes and "brand" cuisines, from France and Japan to Turkey and Mexico...and beyond. Per The New York Times Book Review: "A fast-paced, entertaining travelogue, peppered with compact history lessons that reveal the surprising ways dishes become iconic. Reading this book is like traveling with someone who knows the best places to eat and the right people to meet, but who can still find joy in humble, improvised meals.... Our beloved dishes may not always tell a happy story about who we are, but they tell us what we have to give."