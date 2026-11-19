In this episode, we let the currents of science carry us back out to the Laureate Institute for Brain Research, in South Tulsa, where we try out LIBR's floatation pods and learn about the interesting research of our special guest, Dr. Emily Choquette. In the headlines, we consider space balls, megalomaniacal mice, and other existential threats. And finally, in his Chemical Minute, Matt rolls a twenty-sided die and takes out the goblin metal (a/k/a Cobalt).

Got a question, comment, or correction? You can yack right back at us at YacketyScience@gmail.com. And please follow us on Spotify, Instagram (@yacketysciene), Facebook (Yackety Science), and YouTube (@YacketyScience).

Episode Art: Brian Cross

Theme music: “Funky Machine” (ID874) by Lobo Loco (Accessed through FreeMusicArchive.org.; CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

Production help provided by PRT's Scott Gregory.

Special guest: Dr. Emily Choquette

Dr. Choquette joined LIBR in 2021 as a postdoctoral research fellow under the mentorship of Robin Aupperle, Ph.D., and Sahib Khalsa, MD. During her fellowship, she led projects centered on the further development, clinical translation, and implementation of a digital mental health tool, the Tulsa Life Chart. She was also involved in clinical trials examining an interoceptively-focused therapeutic tool for anorexia nervosa. In December 2023, Dr. Choquette was promoted to Associate Investigator at LIBR, where she is currently working on her K23 Patient Oriented Career Development Award, which is entitled “Interoceptive mechanisms of body image disturbance in anorexia nervosa.”

Yackety Science is recorded at the studios of Public Radio Tulsa in Kendall Hall at The University of Tulsa, and at the Center for Creativity at Tulsa Community College.

Links:

⦁ Mouse Brain-Human Brain: ⦁ Human brain cells transplanted into mice in ‘most extensive’ integration ever

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-026-02912-8#heading=h.m415e3j0997d

⦁ Space Balls: ⦁ A new 222-m diameter lunar crater

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.aeh7812

⦁ Floatation-REST and Anorexia: ⦁ The impact of floatation therapy on body image and anxiety in anorexia nervosa: a randomized clinical efficacy trial

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37936658/

⦁ Volunteer for a LIBR Study: https://www.laureateinstitute.org/ongoing-studies.html

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