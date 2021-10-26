-
On this edition of ST, we are discussing a book that first appeared as a small, privately-printed volume back in 1923 -- it's an extremely important,…
-
We're pleased to speak once again with the University of Michigan-based historian and bestselling author, Scott Ellsworth, whose books include "The Secret…
-
Our guest is Karlos K. Hill, Associate Professor and Chair of the Clara Luper Department of African and African American Studies at the University of…
-
On this edition of ST, we're pleased to speak with Marlin Lavanhar, a Unitarian Universalist minister who's been based at All Souls Church here in Tulsa…
-
From the ST Archive: Jewell Parker Rhodes, Author of "Magic City," a Novel of the Tulsa Race MassaceOn this edition of StudioTulsa, we listen back our discussion from 1997 with the bestselling author and educator Jewell Parker Rhodes. At that time, we…
-
A New York-based international law firm has joined the legal team representing 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors and their descendants in their lawsuit…
-
We're pleased to welcome the Tulsa-based attorney, historian, and author Hannibal B. Johnson back to StudioTulsa. An active and well-respected expert on…
-
A report by international advocacy group Human Rights Watch says state and local officials should make reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.The…
-
A history center being built by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has a new home.After talks to build the Greenwood Rising History Center…
-
A Tulsa nonprofit that maintains the historic neighborhood known as "Black Wall Street" has been awarded a $500,000 federal grant.The National Park…