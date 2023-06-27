Summer reading suggestions from Nancy Pearl

Summertime...and the reading is easy...and enjoyable...and engaging. Or so we would hope. We're pleased to speak once again with Nancy Pearl, the acclaimed author, critic, reading advocate, and retired librarian. A former Tulsan who's long been based in the Seattle area, Nancy has occasionally reviewed books on KWGS for the past 30 years or so. (!) She's joining us by phone today to tell us about the following --

Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah; "Chain Gang All-Stars."

Tina Brown; "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor -- The Truth and the Turmoil."

Timothy Egan; "A Fever in the Heartland."

Christine Grillo; "Hestia Strikes a Match."

Mark Haber; "Saint Sebastian's Abyss."

Ausma Zehanat Khan; "Blackwater Falls."

Fiona McFarlane; "The Sun Walks Down."

Joanna Quinn; "The Whalebone Theater."

Benjamin Stevenson; "Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone."