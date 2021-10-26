Civil Engineering

-
Our guest on ST is Chuck Marohn, an engineer based in Minnesota and member of the American Institute of Certified Planners. He's also the founder and…
-
After some 18 months and a previous series of public meetings, the Tulsa City Council's Arkansas River Infrastructure Task Force now has a draft proposal…
-
At the Outset of 2015, a Consideration of America's Unsettlingly Poor (and Worsening) InfrastructureOn this edition of StudioTulsa, as the new year gets underway, we take a look at this country's crumbling infrastructure. In doing so, we review the…