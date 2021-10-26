-
For the second straight year, Tulsa Area United Way is hosting a regional food and blood drive as part of a Day of Caring event. "I think one of the…
-
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we're talking about the science and strategies of composting -- and why it's good for our planet, and why it's good…
-
Thousands of Oklahoma families who receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will not have their pandemic emergency…
-
Hunger is an ongoing problem in Oklahoma during the COVID-19 pandemic.Normally, one in six households and one in five children in the state have trouble…
-
Hundreds of Oklahoma nonprofits have signed a letter in support of a proposed change to federal tax deduction limits supported by a bipartisan group of…
-
Unable to attend our March Give & Take on Medicaid expansion? No worries! You can hear the recording of the event here. Our conversation focused on…
-
What does all of this mean? Join us for the next Give & Take Wednesday, March 27 at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to discuss what SB 605 and…