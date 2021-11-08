© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Stock the Station food drive for Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma begins

Matt Trotter
Published November 8, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST
A logo for Stock the Station 2021

The City of Tulsa’s 11th annual Stock the Station Food Drive started Monday.

The drive benefits the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. For the second straight year, it’s being held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with monetary donations being accepted on the Food Bank's website rather than non-perishable food items being accepted at fire stations.

"And this year, a virtual food drive is particularly helpful. Because of some supply chain issues and because of decreased donations for food, food banks all across the country are having to rely more and more on purchasing food," said Food Bank Director of Communications Greg Raskin.

The Food Bank is providing the equivalent of more than half a million meals per week right now and can turn $1 into four meals. Raskin said it’s vital that they continue providing food to families in need, who are being hit harder than most with rising costs for food and everything else they need.

"So, if we can help them out a little bit with their grocery bill, then they might have a little more wiggle room when it comes to paying their utilities or keeping their vehicles working so that they can get to a job, childcare, all of those necessity items," Raskin said.

Stock the Station runs through Dec. 10, but the George Kaiser Family Foundation will match donations made through the end of the year, up to $125,000.

Note: GKFF is a financial supporter of KWGS. If you are unable to click the donation link in the story, the URL is https://donate.okfoodbank.org/stockthestation2021.

Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma
Matt Trotter
Matt Trotter joined KWGS as a reporter in 2013. Before coming to Public Radio Tulsa, he was the investigative producer at KJRH. His freelance work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times and on MSNBC and CNN.
