-
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Saray Stancic. In 1995, she learned that she had multiple sclerosis. By 2003, she was walking regularly with a cane,…
-
Experts at OU Health are seeing a rise in children admitted with diabetes, and they hypothesize it could be linked to the COVID-19 pandemic."This started…
-
Our guest is Dr. Michael Roizen, the bestselling author and Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. He's also the co-author of "The What to Eat…
-
Our guest is Dr. Neal D. Barnard, a faculty member of the George Washington University School of Medicine who is also a bestselling author and president…
-
(Note: This interview originally aired back in December.) On this installment of ST Medical Monday, we share an interesting if rather alarming…
-
On this installment of ST Medical Monday, an interesting if rather alarming conversation with the award-winning science reporter and author Gary Taubes,…