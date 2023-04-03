© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

Dr. Wayne Dysinger on lifestyle medicine (Encore)

Published April 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT
Aired on Monday, April 3rd.

Surprisingly, many docs working in the US today never learned about lifestyle medicine during med school or residency.

(Note: This show first aired last year.) On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we talk about offering medical treatment in as natural a manner as possible...or, so to speak, with as few pills as possible. Our guest is Dr. Wayne Dysinger, the founder and director of Lifestyle Medical, a California-based medical practice that aims to help people make healthy lifestyle choices regarding nutritional, physical, and mental well-being. Dr. Dysinger is a global thought-leader in the areas of holistic care and lifestyle medicine; he's also the Chairman of the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine.

