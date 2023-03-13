ST Medical Monday: A conversation with Mary Purdy, an integrative eco-dietitian

On this edition of our show, we're thinking about eating to keep ourselves healthy while also eating to improve the health of the planet. And so we're pleased to speak with Mary Purdy, MS, RDN, who's an integrative eco-dietitian and nutrition educator. She teaches and lectures widely on both nutrition and sustainability, and she also serves on the adjunct faculty at Bastyr University. Her books include "Serving the Broccoli Gods" and "The Microbiome Diet Reset" -- and she's also very active as a speaker, consultant, and podcast host. You can learn more about her, and also can access her videos, her podcast episodes, and much more, at this link.