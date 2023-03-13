© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

ST Medical Monday: A conversation with Mary Purdy, an integrative eco-dietitian

Published March 13, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT
mary-pic.jpg
Aired on Monday, March 13th.

Purdy is also the host of The Good Clean Nutrition Podcast.

On this edition of our show, we're thinking about eating to keep ourselves healthy while also eating to improve the health of the planet. And so we're pleased to speak with Mary Purdy, MS, RDN, who's an integrative eco-dietitian and nutrition educator. She teaches and lectures widely on both nutrition and sustainability, and she also serves on the adjunct faculty at Bastyr University. Her books include "Serving the Broccoli Gods" and "The Microbiome Diet Reset" -- and she's also very active as a speaker, consultant, and podcast host. You can learn more about her, and also can access her videos, her podcast episodes, and much more, at this link.

Tags
StudioTulsa Nutrition and Healthy EatingNutritional Regulations and RequirementsDiets and Eating HabitsSustainabilityEnvironmentClimate ChangeFoodLocally Grown FoodsFarmingBig AgricultureAgricultureHealthPersonal Health and Well-BeingJohn Henning SchumannMedical Monday
Related Content
Load More