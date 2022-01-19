"The Pivot: Addressing Global Problems Through Local Action"

Our guest is Steve Hamm, an author, journalist, and documentary filmmaker, who tells us about his new book, "The Pivot." It describes what have come to be known as Pivot Projects, which is a blanket term for various grassroots-level, activist-driven collaboration efforts now happening all over the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic, as Hamm tells us, "has been a wake-up call." And thus societies worldwide that were already reeling from climate change, income inequality, and structural racism before the pandemic hit are now rethinking how the world works...and how it should work. That is, the pandemic has effectively given all of us, as Hamm's book argues, the opportunity to "pivot" to a more sustainable way of life. In looking at various Pivot Projects, Hamm examines some of today's most important technologies and concepts, such as systems thinking and modeling, complexity theory, artificial intelligence, and new research (and new findings) about resilience.