"Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation" (Encore presentation)

(Note: This show first aired back in September.) Our guest is one of the environmental movement's leading voices, and a pioneering architect of corporate reform with respect to ecological practices and philosophies. Paul Hawken is an entrepreneur, author, and activist who has dedicated his life to environmental sustainability and changing the relationship between business and the environment. His latest book, which he tells us about, is "Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation." It's a work that, per the San Francisco Chronicle, "covers an impressively broad range of topics from food safety to the war industry, electric vehicles to mangroves, which serves to demonstrate how all-encompassing the challenge is.... Those of us who feel the weight of the crisis will find the book both clarifying and helpful, as is [Hawken's] final exhortation: 'It's not your job to save the planet.' Rather, it is all of our jobs."