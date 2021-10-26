-
A steady decline in COVID hospitalizations coincides with the beginning of flu season, and local hospitals are anticipating more of the flu this…
Tulsa Public Schools and the Oklahoma Caring Van will be providing free flu shots for children at two Tulsa school sites.Children ages 2 through 18 are…
Calling it as much about protecting your community as yourself, especially as flu season arrives during a global pandemic, Tulsa Public Schools…
Our guest on this edition of ST Medical Monday is Dr. Jonathan M. Berman, who tells us about his important new book. That book is "Anti-vaxxers: How to…
Public health officials in Tulsa -- and everywhere else, of course -- are now monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus,…
On this edition of ST, we speak with Michael Deem, who is the John W. Cox Professor in Bioengineering as well as a Professor of Physics and Astronomy at…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State health officials report that the number of deaths and hospitalizations because of the flu are down in Oklahoma thus far in…