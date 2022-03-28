© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
ST Medical Monday: Learning about the PACE initiative offered by LIFE Senior Services

Published March 28, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT
Aired on Monday, March 28th.

That's PACE, as in "Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly."

Our guest is Eileen Bradshaw, the president and CEO of LIFE Senior Services, an active and multifaceted nonprofit here in our community that's also a United Way Agency. She tells us about a special program called PACE, which is a LIFE initiative that stands for "Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly." Per the LIFE website, PACE is "a comprehensive, coordinated senior healthcare program. Qualifying participants in [this] program are transported to the LIFE PAÇE/Adult Day Health Center to receive healthcare, social services, and nutritious meals, and to participate in various rehabilitative and recreational activities. Additional services are also available for participants in their homes." LIFE will soon celebrate its 50th anniversary here in Tulsa, and Bradshaw brings us up to speed on some of its other notable programs that aim to help our seniors stay healthy and engaged.

