A chat with Dr. Leslie Kernisan, creator of the Better Health While Aging website

As we enter a new year, ST Medical Monday is pleased to offer a show focusing on how to care for our aging loved ones -- and how to help the elders in our lives make their own best choices regarding health and well-being. Our guest is Dr. Leslie Kernisan, who is board-certified in internal medicine and in geriatrics, and who's also a Clinical Instructor in the UCSF Division of Geriatrics in San Francisco. Dr. Kernisan runs the website Better Health While Aging, which is, per the site itself, a "mission-driven health and caregiving information [website that aims to] provide practical, actionable information for older adults and family caregivers, grounded in what geriatricians believe to be optimal healthcare for older adults." Dr. Kernisan also speaks with us about her recent book, "When Your Aging Parent Needs Help: A Geriatrician's Step-by-Step Guide to Memory Loss, Resistance, Safety Worries, & More."