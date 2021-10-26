Hollywood Composers

-
Our guest is Gary Schyman, an award-winning composer of film, TV, and video game music -- including the "Bioshock" series of video games and the more…
Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3 and More: A Chat with Daniel Hege, Principal Guest Conductor of the TSOOur guest is Daniel Hege, Principal Guest Conductor of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, who will hold the baton when the TSO performs its next concert. That…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, our guest is Gareth Valentine, the well-regarded British composer, arranger, conductor, and musical director. He's…
On the inaugural Classical Tulsa podcast, host Jason Heilman interviews Tulsa Symphony concertmaster Rossitza Goza as she prepares to perform Erich…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we present a conversation with the award-winning composer, conductor, and choral director Eric Whitacre, who will soon…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with David Spear and Joseph Julian Gonzalez, two film/concert composers from Los Angeles who are both lecturing…
"This Land Sings: Songs of Wandering, Love, & Protest Inspired by the Life & Times of Woody Guthrie"On this edition of ST, we present an interesting chat with the noted American composer and conductor Michael Daugherty, whose musical works seem to…
What's it like to score music for video games? And how does it differ from scoring for TV or movies? On this edition of ST, we speak with Lennie Moore,…
Sax Whiz Clark Gibson, Head of Jazz Studies at NSU, Plays "Bird with Strings: The Lost Arrangements"On this edition of StudioTulsa, we chat with the saxophonist, composer, and music educator Clark Gibson, who took the helm as Director of Jazz Studies at…
On this edition of ST, we speak by phone with writer James Kaplan, whose essays and reviews have appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine,…