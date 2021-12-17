© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mc_podcast_graphic.jpg
Museum Confidential

Mark Mothersbaugh

Published December 17, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST
mark-m-photo (via WLOS.com).jpg
Image via WLOS.com
/
WLOS/News13 (ABC affiliate in Asheville, NC)

Season 6, Episode 8.

Mark Mothersbaugh has been an artistic force to be reckoned with for well over 40 years. From co-founding DEVO to scoring countless movies and TV shows to creating a range of visual artworks, he has made, and is still making, an interdisciplinary impact that is undeniable. Mark's body of work also includes several collaborations with filmmaker Wes Anderson (e.g., "The Royal Tenenbaums"). We at Philbrook invited Mark to provide an exclusive musical experience for our special exhibition, "THIS IS AN ADVENTURE: Accidentally Wes Anderson" (which closes soon). To our great surprise, Mark said yes. He also kindly agreed to an interview.

Tags

Museum ConfidentialArtAmerican ArtMuseum ConfidentialArt MuseumsFilm and TV MusicHollywood ComposersComposersAvant-Garde ArtPhilbrookPhilbrook Museum of ArtPodcastsPodcastPopular MusicRock MusicPunk RockContemporary artVideo GamesDigital TechnologyCreativity
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More