Mark Mothersbaugh has been an artistic force to be reckoned with for well over 40 years. From co-founding DEVO to scoring countless movies and TV shows to creating a range of visual artworks, he has made, and is still making, an interdisciplinary impact that is undeniable. Mark's body of work also includes several collaborations with filmmaker Wes Anderson (e.g., "The Royal Tenenbaums"). We at Philbrook invited Mark to provide an exclusive musical experience for our special exhibition, "THIS IS AN ADVENTURE: Accidentally Wes Anderson" (which closes soon). To our great surprise, Mark said yes. He also kindly agreed to an interview.