Dr. Bert Fisher, a local environmental expert, will soon deliver an address in the Friends of the TCCL's Great Decisions Series

Great Decisions is a long-running civic-education program focused on U.S. foreign policy and global affairs. A nationwidewide endeavor that began in 1954, the Great Decisions program is produced by the Foreign Policy Association with the aim of fostering dialogue at all levels and in all quarters. Locally, the program has been active in Tulsa through the Friends of the Tulsa City-County Libraries for decades. This year, the Great Decisions series will happen on-line only, via the Zoom platform, with the first lecture to begin on Sunday the 23rd at 2:30pm. (The topics for 2022 are "Changing Demographics," "Outer Space," "Climate Change," "Russia and the U.S.," "Myanmar and ASEAN," "Quad Alliance," "Drug Policy in Latin America," "Industrial Policy," and "Biden's Agenda.") Our guest on ST will be the speaker for the upcoming 1/23 presentation: Dr. Bert Fisher is the principal of Lithochimeia Environmental Geoscience Consultants. (More information on this series, including how to register to attend via Zoom, is here.)