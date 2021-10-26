-
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor is asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to disqualify two members of the state pardon and parole board for the…
Oklahoma's John O'Connor was one of 17 state attorneys general to sign a Monday letter accusing President Joe Biden and his Department of Justice of…
Gov. Kevin Stitt is already calling President Joe Biden’s mandate for some employers to require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing…
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has joined 23 other state attorneys general threatening legal action over a new federal mandate for some employers…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court will expedite an appeal of an injunction limiting a ban on mask mandates in public schools.The court, in…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has appealed a state judge’s temporary injunction that prohibits the state from banning mask…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma attorney general’s office has asked the state’s Court of Criminal Appeals to push back execution dates for seven death…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor says he is dropping his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in the first-degree murder case of…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general filed motions on Thursday seeking execution dates for seven death-row inmates who have exhausted all…
The Oklahoma Attorney General said Thursday his office will move as quickly as it can to block public school mask requirements that are in violation of a…