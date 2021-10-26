Latin American Politics

-
We chat with Ian Shapiro, the Sterling Professor of Political Science and director of the MacMillan Center at Yale University. He's the co-author of a new…
What happens when one of the world's most oil-wealthy nations becomes a failed state? Our guest is Ambassador Patrick Duddy, the director of Duke…
In late 2014, President Obama and Raúl Castro announced that the United States and Cuba would restore full diplomatic ties for the first time in more than…
On this installment of StudioTulsa, an interesting chat with Gustavo Coronel, who had a 30+ year career in the petroleum industry in Venezuela, Holland,…
Diana Negroponte of The Brookings Institution on How Brazil and Mexico Are Confronting GlobalizationOn this edition of our show, we are talking about Latin America's two largest economies, those of Mexico and Brazil. Each has experienced much of the…
In July, Mexican voters will elect a new president. Although it's not getting much coverage here in the States --- where we, of course, have our own…