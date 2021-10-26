Mental Health Association of Oklahoma

-
Mental Health Association Oklahoma is offering a free-to-download mental health coloring book for kids.The coloring and educational activity book offers…
The Hardesty Family Foundation has awarded Mental Health Association Oklahoma a $900,000 grant to keep criminal justice programs going another two…
With a spike in mental health needs expected due to the coronavirus pandemic, Oklahoma’s former mental health commissioner encouraged providers on…
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on Oklahomans' mental health, a researcher told the Tulsa City Council on Wednesday. "It's not that COVID has…
Our guest is Terri White, who left her post as the Commissioner of Oklahoma's Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services earlier this year.…
Mental Health Association Oklahoma is now offering a broad range of virtual support groups to help people manage their stress during the COVID-19…
Our guest is Michael Brose, the longtime Chief Empowerment Officer at Mental Health Association Oklahoma (or MHAOK). Brose joins us to discuss this…
It's taken a while for this particular truth to sink in, but America finally seems to be waking up to it: People with mental illness don't need to be…
In the ongoing search for better treatment of mental health issues and illnesses, one crucial consideration is the trade-off between the effectiveness of…
Alzheimer's Disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's -- and by 2050, this…