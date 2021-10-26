Mosquitoes

-
The Tulsa Health Department said Friday it had detected West Nile virus in a mosquito caught in one of its surveillance traps, the first confirmed carrier…
What do we mean by the phrase "public health"? What exactly does this term refer to? What sorts of treatments, goals, activities, and populations does it…
The state health department is working to identify potential travel-related Zika Virus cases in Oklahoma. Epidemiologist Dr. Kristy Bradley says any cases…
On this edition of ST, we speak with Karen M. Masterson, a journalist turned malaria researcher, whose new book is "The Malaria Project: The U.S.…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health says the number of West Nile virus cases is increasing dramatically in the state.The…