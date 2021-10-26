-
At the direction of the Southwest Power Pool, the regional transmission organization that manages the power grid for parts of 14 states including all of…
-
This is a developing story.Utility providers say Oklahomans could experience outages, both planned and unplanned, in gas and electric service."Persistent…
-
A week after historic ice storms caused major disruption in much of Oklahoma, triggering state of emergency declarations for 47 of the state's 77…
-
Central and western Oklahoma continues to thaw out and clean up from a three-day storm that left behind 2 inches of ice in some areas.As of Thursday…