oil prices

-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Slumping oil and natural gas prices are dragging down overall collections to the state treasury, Oklahoma Treasurer Randy McDaniel…
-
In a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt requested that the White House declare an "Act of God," a legal maneuver…
-
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved an emergency order on Wednesday declaring oil production in the state could constitute economic waste during…
-
Oil Market Turmoil Likely To Have Economic Repercussions On Both State And Local LevelsFormer Tulsa mayor Dewey F. Bartlett Jr. has seen a lot over his…
-
With prices already tanked, forecasters are now starting to estimate how much global oil demand will fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Oil and Gas…
-
On this installment of StudioTulsa, an interesting chat with Gustavo Coronel, who had a 30+ year career in the petroleum industry in Venezuela, Holland,…
-
Our guest on ST is Tony Knowles, the president of the National Energy Policy Institute (or NEPI) and former governor of Alaska. Based here at the…
-
Our guest on this edition of ST is Molly Williamson, a highly experienced former Foreign Service Officer who served six U.S. Presidents over the course of…
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The big spike in gasoline prices is just about over, but it's too late to bring much relief for Labor Day weekend.The national average…