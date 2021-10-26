-
After more than 4,400 turned out to cast in-person early votes on Thursday, thousands more Tulsa County residents did the same on Friday during the second…
-
Long waits, high winds and cold rain could not keep thousands of Tulsa County residents from the first day of early voting at ONEOK Field…
-
On this edition of ST, we learn about the next Tulsa Symphony Orchestra concert, which happens on Sunday afternoon (the 18th) at 3pm at ONEOK Field in…
-
Tulsa County early, in-person voting for the November election will take place at ONEOK Field.The Tulsa County Election Board said it’s a large, centrally…