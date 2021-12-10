Our guest is the author and journalist Sam Quinones, whose bestselling book from a few years ago, "Dreamland," offered a groundbreaking portrait of the opioid epidemic that shook (and is, indeed, still shaking) this nation to its core. His new book, which he tells us about, is a follow-up of that earlier work. It's called "The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth." Per The New York Times Book Review: "American pain. This is the territory of Sam Quinones, a masterly reporter and vivid, lyrical writer, whose last book, 'Dreamland,' won a National Book Critics Circle Award and awakened readers to the problem of opiate addiction in the United States.... In 'The Least of Us,' Quinones applies a similarly kaleidoscopic approach to 'designer drugs' like fentanyl and methamphetamine."

