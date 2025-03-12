Of car lots and streetlights: City mulls ideas to beautify eastern portion of Route 66

As the clock continues to tick down to the Route 66 centennial, Tulsa officials are looking at ways to enhance the route east of Yale Avenue.

Unlike the stretch of the road west of Yale — filled with vintage facades and neon signs — the stretch east of Yale is full of used car lots and gas stations. And as City Councilor Jackie Dutton pointed out at a Route 66 Commission meeting Tuesday, parts of this stretch lack street lighting.

“There is nothing to indicate Route 66 pride in the area,” said Dutton, whose district includes much of the northern half of this stretch of the Mother Road.

Officials are holding these discussions a little over 14 months before the city’s May 30, 2026 target date for a centennial parade.

The city was also copyrighted as “The Capital of Route 66” in 2024, which pays homage to Tulsan Cyrus Avery’s efforts to create the highway.

“How can we be the Capital of Route 66 when we have an entire six-mile stretch that is totally neglected and does not promote anyone to come into the gateway, spend money and stay?” Dutton said.

To improve the appearance of the road, Dutton suggested a city ordinance to prohibit car lots and tire shops on Route 66. Dutton questioned if Route 66 visitors would “stop and buy a car.”

But Dutton also understands the dilemma when it comes to current car lot and tire shop owners.

“I’m not going to tell them they can’t have their car lot or their tire shop there anymore, but at least make attempts to take pride in what Route 66 stands for,” Dutton said.

Chris Bonacci of Select Auto Sales at the corner of 11th Street and Sheridan Road said the owners of these businesses are willing to work with Dutton’s mission to beautify the area.

“I always like to hear trying to make it look nicer, especially in an area I commute daily. Route 66 is part of Americana — it’s the history of America,” Bonacci said.

Bonacci said he could see owners of used car lots interested in displaying classic cars to promote Route 66. He also said he’s seen car dealerships attach signage or flags to light and telephone poles — something that gave the area a “consistent” appearance.

Tulsa currently has grant programs for businesses along Route 66 that would like to improve their facades or install neon lighting. Commissioner Ken Busby said public dollars could be leveraged in a similar way east of Yale.

“What we’re really trying to figure out how we can leverage some of the dollars we have with some private investment out east to really drive some cool traffic,” Busby said.

The Route 66 Commission has $265,000 to put toward improvements along the current 11th Street route and the original Admiral Place, Busby said.