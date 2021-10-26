small business administration

-
The Tulsa Performing Arts Center still doesn’t know the status of its application for COVID-19 relief funds set aside for theaters and other entertainment…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Family businesses of two Oklahoma congressmen received at least $1.8 million from a federal rescue program meant to keep small…
So far, the federal government has approved $660 billion in funding for small business loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. On Thursday, April…
The federal government’s $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package includes a lifeline to small businesses: a $349 billion loan program to help pay…