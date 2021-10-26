-
The Oklahoma State Board of Equalization on Monday voted on its final certification of funds for fiscal year 2022, anticipating impacts of changes made in…
Oklahoma’s total fiscal year 2022 budget has grown by more than $1 billion.The State Board of Equalization on Tuesday approved a total appropriations…
Updated Dec. 22, 6 a.m. to clarify no revenue was certified at the board's meeting. All numbers are estimates. Oklahoma's fiscal year 2022 budget seems a…
The State Board of Equalization on Monday gave one final confirmation of Oklahoma’s fiscal year 2021 budget amount.Lawmakers officially had $6.65 billion…
Oil Market Turmoil Likely To Have Economic Repercussions On Both State And Local LevelsFormer Tulsa mayor Dewey F. Bartlett Jr. has seen a lot over his…
The Oklahoma State Board of Equalization made official on Monday a $416.9 million revenue shortfall this fiscal year.While oil prices plunged into…
In response to an order from the Oklahoma Supreme Court, a budget board led by Gov. Kevin Stitt will meet Monday afternoon.House Speaker Charles McCall…