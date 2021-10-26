-
A budget watchdog at the state Capitol issued a report Monday, critiquing the way the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) spends its funds.The…
The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust will help OSU with a new, rural physician residency program.TSET is committing $2.4 million to the program, with…
The Oklahoma State Medical Association and other health groups held a virtual news conference on Thursday asking voters to reject State Question 814.The…
Oklahoma’s Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust expects more people will need help buying healthy food amid an economic downturn driven largely by the…
Oklahomans will likely vote this fall on reducing the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust’s share of annual payments under the state’s master settlement…