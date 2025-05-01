5 takeaways from mayor’s budget presentation to city officials
Note: This article has been updated to accurately state the budget increase from fiscal year 2025.
Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols on Wednesday night presented his proposed fiscal year 2026 budget to city council.
The proposed budget is just over $1.1 billion and funds everything from police and fire to parks and street improvements. City council has until June 23 to discuss, modify and ultimately approve the budget before fiscal year 2026 begins July 1.
- It’s bigger than last year’s budget, but the mayor argues it’s fiscally responsible. Past mayor G.T. Bynum’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2025 — which runs through June 30 — was $1.023 billion. Nichols’ budget is more than 8% larger, but he says it’s primarily due to infrastructure projects and past obligations.
- Housing is a priority. The budget puts money toward a housing grant fund, housing infrastructure, housing investment fund and housing acquisition fund. These initiatives employ the $75 million allocated from the third Improve Our Tulsa sales package, which will be spent over five years, according to Nichols.
- Tulsans’ utility bills could increase. Nichols says water, refuse and recycling, sewer and stormwater rates would go up in his proposed budget “to keep Tulsa in line with the cost of delivering service,” according to a city news release. This would increase the average utility customer’s bill by $4.71, the city says.
- Public safety — including COPES — remains a priority. The city’s budget funds police and fire academies, which aim to bring in 55 new police officers and 24 new firefighters. It also fully funds Tulsa Police Department’s partnership with Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency Services (COPES) that sends mental health workers to appropriate calls, according to the city. The mayor’s commitment comes as state funding for mental health organizations has been uncertain.
- The city could help fund one tourist event. Nichols confirmed the city would put $500,000 toward marketing and producing an event to celebrate Route 66’s centennial.