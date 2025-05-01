5 takeaways from mayor’s budget presentation to city officials

Note: This article has been updated to accurately state the budget increase from fiscal year 2025.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols on Wednesday night presented his proposed fiscal year 2026 budget to city council.

The proposed budget is just over $1.1 billion and funds everything from police and fire to parks and street improvements. City council has until June 23 to discuss, modify and ultimately approve the budget before fiscal year 2026 begins July 1.

