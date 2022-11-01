Dr. David Blatt joins us to talk about the races here in Oklahoma for Governor and State Superintendent

Our guest on ST is Dr. David Blatt, a political scientist and policy expert who founded and for many years directed the Oklahoma Policy Institute, a non-profit, non-partisan think tank, and who now teaches in the Master's of Public Administration program at OU-Tulsa as a professor of practice. Dr. Blatt joins us to discuss two surprisingly close statewide races happening now in Oklahoma. The first is the race for Governor, which finds Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) pretty much neck-and-neck with his main opponent, Joy Hofmeister (D). And the other is the likewise-close contest for State Superintendent between Ryan Walters (R) and Jena Nelson (D).