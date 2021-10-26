-
On this edition of ST, we learn about how homeowners in the Greater Tulsa area can take simple steps -- in both their lawncare and their gardening…
A top official at the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality testified before a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday that climate change threatens water…
(Please note: This interview originally aired back in September.) It's scary, but by now it's also obvious -- our environment today contains thousands…
It's scary, but by now it's also obvious -- our environment today contains thousands (literally, thousands) of toxic chemicals that it did NOT contain…
We welcome to our show Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a physician, epidemiologist, public health expert, and progressive activist. He was appointed health director…
It's easy to take safe drinking water for granted, but so very much of public health stems from having it (that is, having lots of it) on hand. Moreoever,…
On this installment of ST Medical Monday, we offer an interesting discussion about water conservation and related subjects with Noah Roberts, the…
Our guest on this edition of ST is Sandra Postel, a well-respected expert on freshwater conservation who's also the founder of the Global Water Policy…
Water usage for the City of Tulsa and area customers reached 202.07 yesterday, July 31, which keeps residents and customers on voluntary restrictions. If…
Earlier today, Mayor Dewey Bartlett asked the citizens of Tulsa and its surrounding communities to voluntarily restrict their water usage. This request…