Tulsa community mourning after BWS Chamber of Commerce President found dead

Many who knew and loved Sherry Gamble Smith are describing a surreal moment that still has not set in.

Friends of Sherry said she leaves a hole that no person can fill.



RELATED l Black Wall Street Chamber President found dead at home in Bixby

Before serving as the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce President,Sherry was the executive director for the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.

Jaamal Dyer, who worked closely with Sherry over a number of years, said losing her has been a huge hit for everyone.

"It really makes me struggle with all of this knowing that she had so much more to give," Dyer explained. "So much more to give, and she was robbed of all that."

Dyer said Sherry was the driving force behind the resurgence of Tulsa's annual Juneteenth festival.

A close friend said Sherry made positive changes in not only the lives of her friends and loved ones, but in the lives of those living in Tulsa.

"She took her work in Tulsa seriously and it was extremely important to her," Shannon White mused. "I remember her joking about moving away years ago and I told her Tulsa needed her and she knew that!"

White said for those missing Sherry should hold on to her words of encouragement and continue to let them better their lives.

Phil Armstrong met Sherry 25 years ago after moving to Oklahoma from Ohio.

The two worked together on numerous projects advocating for the Greenwood District. Sherry also babysat Armstrong's children when they were young.

Armstrong said Sherry was someone always trying to find ways to improve other people's lives.

"Her impact is not just Greenwood and Tulsa, but citywide," Armstrong described. "She never met a stranger."

According to Armstrong, it's up to those left behind to pick up where Sherry left off.