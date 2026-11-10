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Tulsa County announces plans to provide detention services for the City of Tulsa

Public Radio Tulsa | By Teegan Smith
Published November 10, 2026 at 3:37 PM CST
Tulsa Jail
KWGS News-File photo
Tulsa County Jail.

Tulsa County officials announced a 5-year agreement has been reached between the county and the City of Tulsa.

Through the agreement, Tulsa County will provide detention services for the Tulsa Police Department at the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center.

TPD always used the county jail for those booked with state charges, but used a separate lock-up for those with only municipal charges, until the city closed that facility in July. Since the closure, the city began using the county jail for detention services only on an interim basis.

The city is working with Tulsa Municipal Court staff to conduct certain proceedings virtually at David L. Moss. Along with the planned relocation of the Tulsa Police headquarters to the old State Farm campus in east Tulsa, the city is still considering options for the future location of Tulsa Municipal Court. For now, the court remains downtown.
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Local & Regional tulsa county jailCity of Tulsa
Teegan Smith
Teegan Smith  stepped into the news reporter role at KWGS in October 2026 after obtaining a bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma. 
See stories by Teegan Smith