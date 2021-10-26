-
A local nonprofit dedicated to fighting food insecurity is resuming its monthly block parties featuring entertainment, food trucks and fresh produce on a…
Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa is getting a new home to help deal with a growing local need for their services.President and CEO Calvin Moore said the…
Tulsa Public Schools will stop mobile meal service for the month starting Tuesday but will offer grab-and-go meals at more than a dozen sites throughout…
Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa has volunteers back on the road on a regular basis after suspending their activities about a year ago because of the…
For the second straight year, Tulsa Area United Way is hosting a regional food and blood drive as part of a Day of Caring event. "I think one of the…