City council urges city to talk about COVID preventions

Members of the Tulsa City Council urge the city to consider doing more to raise awareness about COVID.

As a spike in cases is predicted for Tulsa and the country as a whole, the council discussed Wednesday increasing awareness about testing sites and boosters.

District 4 councilor Kara Joy McKee said “the city could do more.”

District 9 councilor Jayme Fowler said it is responsible to let people know vaccination is not bad.

“COVID it looks like is going to be endemic,” said Fowler. “So the more chances that we have for our citizens to be vaccinated, to make it more convenient, it’s a prudent and responsible thing.”

The state department of health reported Tuesday’s seven day rolling average for number of new cases is 1,230; numbers for Wednesday were not yet published.

