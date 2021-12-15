© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

City council urges city to talk about COVID preventions

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published December 15, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST
covid-image.jpg

Members of the Tulsa City Council urge the city to consider doing more to raise awareness about COVID.

As a spike in cases is predicted for Tulsa and the country as a whole, the council discussed Wednesday increasing awareness about testing sites and boosters.

District 4 councilor Kara Joy McKee said “the city could do more.”

District 9 councilor Jayme Fowler said it is responsible to let people know vaccination is not bad.

“COVID it looks like is going to be endemic,” said Fowler. “So the more chances that we have for our citizens to be vaccinated, to make it more convenient, it’s a prudent and responsible thing.”

The state department of health reported Tuesday’s seven day rolling average for number of new cases is 1,230; numbers for Wednesday were not yet published.

Tags

Local & RegionalCOVID-19City of Tulsa
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell