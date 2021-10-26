-
The City of Tulsa and the Tulsa County Sheriff have reached an agreement for inmates over the municipal jail’s limit to be held at the county jail.The…
With attorneys and loved ones prohibited from visiting detainees at the Tulsa County Jail due to the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, the Tulsa…
A medical examiner's report has classified the Jan. 6 death of a woman in Tulsa's municipal jail as accidental.An autopsy found heart disease and cocaine…
On this edition of ST, we learn about Tulsa's Center for Employment Opportunities (or CEO). CEO is a nationwide nonprofit that helps people who've just…
A Locally Based Call to Rethink (and Reform) How Oklahoma Collects and Uses Its Court Fees and FinesOn this edition of StudioTulsa, we're discussing court fees, court fines, collection costs, and other court-related expenses, which, all told, make up…
Women are the fastest-growing prison population group in the United States today -- and the State of Oklahoma, tragically, puts women in prison at twice…
A new company is chosen to provide medical care for Tulsa jail inmates. Oklahoma City based Turn Key Medical will be the new provider. A special selection…
The State of Oklahoma continues to top nationwide stats regarding the number of people it incarcerates. According to the U.S. Bureau of Justice…
On this installment of StudioTulsa, we learn about Poetic Justice, an ongoing writing project for incarcerated women at the David L. Moss Criminal Justice…
There are too many mentally ill inmates in jail and prison who should be in a diversion or treatment program elsewhere. Tulsa County is tackling the…