LGBTQ+ advocates visit Oklahoma State Capitol amid hostile legislative environment

Oklahomans for Equality Board President Whitney Cipolla greets a group of more than 60 Queer advocates at the Dennis R. Neill Center in downtown Tulsa.

Cipolla uses her teacher's voice to say, “Good morning, everyone.” The bleary-eyed group slurps down coffee and munches on donuts. They’ve got a big Monday ahead of them.

OkEq is set to be recognized at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

The group listens while Cipolla gives a warning.

“Please go with other people. It’s pretty openly hostile right now with some of the legislators right now when it comes to bathroom use unfortunately,” Cipolla said. “Even if you feel safe, make sure everyone around you is feeling safe.”

Oklahoma is following in the footsteps of federal lawmakers. With the election of trans Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Delaware), Congress passed a bathroom ban at the U.S. Capitol excluding transwomen.

After warning about Oklahoma’s similar ban, Cipolla tells the group of more than 60 there’s another piece of questionable state legislation looming.

“They are hearing a bill that allows adoptive parents or foster parents to disregard their child’s preferences when it comes to sexual identity, gender identity (and) sexual orientation,” Cipolla said.

That bill, Senate Bill 658 , is scheduled to be discussed in the afternoon. The concern is that an LGBTQ+ youth in the foster care system could theoretically be put into conversion therapy by Christian foster parents.

Six people pack into the OkEq van. But you can’t have a road trip without a playlist.

The van driver, OkEq’s Outreach and Equality Business Alliance Ambassador Krista Moncado, digs the tunes, including a song about fighting inequality.

“Ok, I have to say I don’t mind the playlist going from Brandi Carlisle to Rage Against the Machine,” Moncado said.

After the nearly two-hour drive, advocates fill the rotunda. House Church Tulsa pastor Bonnie Lebak opens with an acknowledgement of the harm religion can do.

“Religion has often been used against the queer community,” Lebak said. “Some of us have been told that we are too broken, too disgusting. Those were words that I heard from my parents a lot.”

A cavalcade of Democratic legislators that represent blue pockets of ruby red Oklahoma speak to the group. Then, former Tulsa state Senator Tate Freeman tells the story of their surprising friendship with a conservative lawmaker.

Zach Boblitt / KWGS Tate Freeman speaks to OkEq in the capitol rotunda

Freeman explains how a senator they call “Joe” used to regularly author anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. Now the two go fishing together. Freeman said this happened because he listened to people that he disagreed with.

“Showing up, treating them as a full human, getting to know who they are,” Freeman said. “Even when you disagree about the most fabric, basics of life really does make a difference.”

It’s time to get up to the gallery of the house floor to be recognized, but the group is running late. They scurry up to the fifth floor in time for Tulsa Rep. Michelle McCane (D) to recognize OkEq, Youth Services of Tulsa and All Souls Church.

She admonishes her fellow House members for talking while she does so.

“Members, I ask that you join me after you have wrapped up your rude conversation in recognizing and welcoming these incredible organizations working to protect our inalienable rights who are with us today in the north gallery: we’re honored to have you here at the people’s house, and I’m proud to represent you," McCane said.

After being recognized, the group learns the legislation they want to see discussed is running late too. SB 658 will not be heard in committee while OkEq is at the Capitol.

Kao Morris with OkEq said it can be disheartening to be LGBTQ+ in Oklahoma, but he finds solace in the people fighting for him.

“There are folks in the state that are committed to fighting for all Oklahomans, regardless of their gender identity, gender expression, anything of that nature,” Morris said.

During the ride back to Tulsa, SB 658 passes out of committee 10-3.