Northeast Oklahoma Farmers' Markets

One thing that has always struck me in my short time living in Tulsa is how important community is here. And one way Northeast Oklahomans value this community is through our farmers markets. These local growers and vendors work hard to bring us both daily needs and great goodies through these markets, and June is the perfect month to discover what each has to offer.

This month, let's find some local produce and explore some of Our Town’s farmer's markets!

Image of produce at the Tulsa Farmers' Market/Image via the Tulsa Farmers' Market Facebook page

TULSA FARMERS' MARKET

You can pretty much guarantee you'll find great local finds right here in T-Town! Calling themselves the premier market in Oklahoma, the Tulsa Farmers' Market stretches through the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood near Admiral and Lewis, offering a wide variety of vendors, from baked goods to locally grown and raised produce and meat. The Tulsa Farmers' Market is a true producer market, meaning all produce or agricultural products must be grown by the seller, and all products must be grown in the state.

Something new the market is offering is TFM: To-Go! TFM: To-Go provides an online ordering option that allows you to shop these local vendors when you can’t make it to the market! All you have to do is place an order online early in the week and pick up your weekly groceries on Wednesday evenings in Kendall-Whittier.

Catch the excitement of the Tulsa Farmers' Market Saturdays from 7a-11a. Plus, now until August, you can also visit the market on Wednesdays from 8-11a. Hours differ during each season, so check out the market's full schedule along with more information here.

Image of the Rose District Farmers' Market/Image via the Rose District Farmers' Market Facebook page

ROSE DISTRICT FARMERS' MARKET

You can find the Rose District Farmers' Market right in the heart of Broken Arrow's Rose District, Saturdays from 8a-noon and Tuesdays from 4-8p. This market offers more than 50 vendors with locally grown and hand-crafted products. Along with the market, its location provides the chance to explore the shops and restaurants in the district!

Expect local veggies, fresh flowers, jewelry, and breads throughout this market, plus a wide variety of sweet treats, including vendors like Grandma's Sweet Secrets. Along with great food and unique vendors, you can catch live music and a variety of special events, like cooking and gardening demonstrations. They also offer family-friendly activities, including a petting zoo and a craft corner for the kiddos!

The Rose District Farmers' Market runs from April through October, and offers a special holiday market starting at the beginning of November and ends right before the Christmas holiday. For other details, visit here.

Image of produce at the Bartlesville Farmers' Market/Image via the Bartlesville Farmers' Market Facebook page

BARTLESVILLE FARMERS' MARKET

The Bartlesville Farmers' Market pops up in downtown B'ville at Frank Phillips park. This market's mission is to make locally grown and made products -- and the nutrition they provide -- more accessible to locals. And they're about as local as they come, with all vendors being within a 100-mile radius of Bartlesville.

On Saturdays, now through mid-October from 8-11:30am, this is the place to snatch fresh, locally produced fruits, vegetables, meats, baked goods, jewelry, and crafts. A vendor that caught my eye in particular was Jordan's Crossing Herbal Connections, a health and wellness vendor at the market offering essential oils, teas, soap, and more. This past weekend, they had an Oolong "coffee" chai tea that helps reduce stress. That's something we could all use right now!

This market also has entertainment outside of the shopping vendors. Catch some live music as you stroll through, or stop by and try for your chance to win a prize by playing some bingo! More information about Bartlesville's market can be found here.

Image of the Tahlequah Farmers' Market/Image via the Tahlequah Farmers' Market website

TAHLEQUAH FARMERS' MARKET

Catch the Tahlequah Farmers' Market under the Pavilion on Morgan St. for your next market adventure! From April until the end of October, this market opens Saturdays from 8am until noon just across from Norris Park. This is another market that features live music to listen to as you stroll by each vendor.

Vendors offer a variety of local goods, produce, and crafts. In terms of food, you'll find fruits and veggies, meats, bread, wine, and many baked goods. They also offer handmade crafts such as soaps, lotions, candles, gems...and that's just to name a few.

The Tahlequah Farmers' Market also gives back to their community through their Farm to School program! The market started this program in hopes to encourage healthy eating habits, while also providing access to locally grown food for children and families in the community. Check out the market's website for more information.

Image of produce at the Muskogee Farmers' Market/Image via the Muskogee Farmers' Market Facebook page

MUSKOGEE FARMERS' MARKET

Downtown at the Muskogee Civic Center Pavilion, the Muskogee Farmers' Market opened the first Saturday in April and will run through October each Saturday from 8a-noon. Through mid-August you can also catch the market on Wednesdays from 8a-1p.

Vendors provide local produce, wines, flowers, eggs, meats, goods, soaps, and essential oils. You can also find some not-so-market-traditional vendors here, including the All-American Hotdog Stand -- offering brats, hotdogs, vegan dogs, and more! During my next visit, I'll be trying out Abarrotes Esmerelda, serving authentic Mexican tamales and burritos. Yum!

The Muskogee Farmer's Market also hosts special activities, including live cooking demos and health events...check them out on their Facebook page! As someone who isn't highly skilled in cooking with the produce I get from fresh markets, I greatly appreciate these demos.